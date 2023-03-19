What time is the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the latest race. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sergio Pérez will open the race in pole position.

The race runs 50 laps at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The course is 6.174 km (3.836 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.45 km (191.662 mi). Lewis Hamilton holds the course record for fastest lap in Jeddah, completing a single circuit in 1:30.734 in 2021. Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 1:24:19.293 in 2022, just ahead of Charles LeClerc.

Verstappen took home the first win of the 2023 season in Bahrain, but struggled in Saudi qualifying. He was the favorite to win the past two weeks, but now Pérez is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pérez is +105 to win and is followed by Verstappen at +130. It’s a drop from there to Fernando Alonso at +700 and then George Russell at +2200.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid