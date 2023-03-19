 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Grace McDermott
Ahead of Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Photo by Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Formula One is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the latest race. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sergio Pérez will open the race in pole position.

The race runs 50 laps at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The course is 6.174 km (3.836 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.45 km (191.662 mi). Lewis Hamilton holds the course record for fastest lap in Jeddah, completing a single circuit in 1:30.734 in 2021. Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 1:24:19.293 in 2022, just ahead of Charles LeClerc.

Verstappen took home the first win of the 2023 season in Bahrain, but struggled in Saudi qualifying. He was the favorite to win the past two weeks, but now Pérez is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pérez is +105 to win and is followed by Verstappen at +130. It’s a drop from there to Fernando Alonso at +700 and then George Russell at +2200.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid

2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Sergio Perez 11
2 Charles Leclerc 16
3 Fernando Alonso 14
4 George Russell 63
5 Carlos Sainz 55
6 Lance Stroll 18
7 Esteban Ocon 31
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Oscar Piastri 81
10 Pierre Gasly 10
11 Nico Hulkenberg 27
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Kevin Magnussen 20
14 Valtteri Botas 77
15 Max Verstappen 1
16 Yuki Tsunoda 22
17 Alex Albon 23
18 Nyck De Vries 21
19 Lando Norris 4
20 Logan Sargeant 2

More From DraftKings Nation