F1 live stream: How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix via live stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia via live online stream.

By Grace McDermott
Ahead of Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Photo by Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Formula One is headed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this week for the season’s second Grand Prix. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen was the favorite coming into qualifying, but a poor showing has dropped him behind teammate Sergio Pérez at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pérez claimed pole position and is +105 to win while Verstappen is starting 15th and is +130 to win the race. Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix two weeks ago and Pérez finished second. Fernando Alonso follows at +700.

How to watch 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, March 19
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid

2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Sergio Perez 11
2 Charles Leclerc 16
3 Fernando Alonso 14
4 George Russell 63
5 Carlos Sainz 55
6 Lance Stroll 18
7 Esteban Ocon 31
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Oscar Piastri 81
10 Pierre Gasly 10
11 Nico Hulkenberg 27
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Kevin Magnussen 20
14 Valtteri Botas 77
15 Max Verstappen 1
16 Yuki Tsunoda 22
17 Alex Albon 23
18 Nyck De Vries 21
19 Lando Norris 4
20 Logan Sargeant 2

