F1 live stream: How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix via live stream

Formula One is headed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this week for the season’s second Grand Prix. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Max Verstappen was the favorite coming into qualifying, but a poor showing has dropped him behind teammate Sergio Pérez at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pérez claimed pole position and is +105 to win while Verstappen is starting 15th and is +130 to win the race. Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix two weeks ago and Pérez finished second. Fernando Alonso follows at +700.
How to watch 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Date: Sunday, March 19
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid
2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Sergio Perez
|11
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|16
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|14
|4
|George Russell
|63
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|55
|6
|Lance Stroll
|18
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|44
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|81
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|10
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|27
|12
|Zhou Guanyu
|24
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|20
|14
|Valtteri Botas
|77
|15
|Max Verstappen
|1
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|17
|Alex Albon
|23
|18
|Nyck De Vries
|21
|19
|Lando Norris
|4
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|2