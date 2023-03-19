Where is the next F1 race?

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix has finished in Jeddah, and Sergio Pérez claimed the checkered flag ahead of teammate Max Verstappen. Next up on the docket is the third event of the 2023 Formula One World Championship — the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, April 2.

The Australian Grand Prix takes place at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, a 5.278 km track. The race runs 58 laps for a total of 306.124 km. Formula One has been visiting Albert Park since 1996, and this year’s Grand Prix will mark the 26th at Albert Park — it was previously hosted in Adelaide.

Charles LeClerc broke the current track’s lap record in the 2022 Australian Grand Prix with a time of 1:20.260, besting Lewis Hamilton’s 2019 time. He finished the entire race in 1:27:46.548. LeClerc got slightly back on track in Jeddah, finishing seventh to claim his first six points of the season.