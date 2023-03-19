When is the next F1 event after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

F1 wrapped up its two-race opener in the Middle East on Sunday as Sergio Pérez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. He edged out teammate Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso finished third in the race. Verstappen holds a one-point lead on Pérez in the overall standings after claiming the fastest lap on Sunday.

Following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Formula One is headed down under for the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, April 2. The race will take place at the Albert Park Circuit for the 27th time in F1 history. Albert Park is a 5.278 km track after its renovation in 2020. The Grand Prix runs 58 laps for a total race of 306.124 km.

Charles LeClerc of Ferrari not only won the Australian Grand Prix last year, but set the lap record for the circuit’s current length, finishing a lap in 1:20.260 to beat Lewis Hamilton’s 2019 record. LeClerc won the race, finishing in 1:27:46.548. He currently rests near the bottom of the standings after two races in the 2023 Formula One World Championship.