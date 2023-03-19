No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Marquette: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans face off against the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday, March 19. The East region game is taking place in Columbus with tip-off scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Michigan State-Marquette at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Michigan State (20-12, 11-8 Big Ten) enters as one of the more balanced teams in the tournament, even amid a bumpy season for Tom Izzo’s squad. The Spartans are led by a dynamic scoring duo in the backcourt in Tyson Walker (14.6 PPG) and Joey Hauser (14.2 PPG) who helped fend off No. 10 USC 72-62 in the opening round. Hauser finished with 17 points and eight boards in the Spartans’ round-one victory.

Marquette (29-6, 17-3 Big East) made easy work of No. 15 Vermont in a 78-61 win in the opening round, with leading scorer Kameron Jones scoring 19 points in the blowout victory. While Head coach Shaka Smart has historically been known for leading his teams into March by leaning on defense, this Golden Eagles team has been tremendously efficient on offense, as the Big East champs average 79.9 PPG.

Marquette is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 141.5.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Marquette

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Marquette -2.5, O/U 141