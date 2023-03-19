No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 3 Xavier: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers face off against the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers on Sunday, March 19. The Midwest region game is taking place in Greensboro with tip-off scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Pittsburgh-Xavier at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Pittsburgh (24-11, 14-6 ACC) can’t be ruled out in this tournament due to how efficient they are on offense. The Panthers averaged 75.6 PPG in the regular season, and better yet they are battle-tested coming into Sunday’s matchup, having advanced in the First Four and then upsetting No. 6 Iowa State in a convincing 59-41 win. Their true Achilles heel lies on the defensive end where their up-and-down play makes them very susceptible. The Panthers allowed an average of 70.1 PPG in the regular season.

Xavier (26-9, 15-5 Big East) boasts one of the best offenses in the country as the Musketeers score at a clip of 81.4 PPG. It helps when you have the likes of Souley Boum as your leading scorer, who averages 16.5 PPG on 45% shooting from the floor. Xavier as a team has five different players that averaged double-digit scoring in the regular season, which should give the Panthers their most formidable challenge yet through this tournament.

Xavier is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 153.5.

How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Xavier

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Xavier -55., O/U 151