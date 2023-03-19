No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 3 Baylor: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays face off against the No. 3 Baylor Bears on Sunday, March 19. The South Region game is taking place in Denver with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Creighton-Baylor at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Creighton (22-12, 14-6 Big East) has one of the best point guards in college basketball with Ryan Nembhard, who averages 4.9 assists per game while shooting 42% from the floor and 36% from deep. With center Ryan Kalkbrenner in the paint and Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma on the wing, the Bluejays have one of the more balanced starting fives in this tournament and better yet, they bring experience to the table after returning from a run in last year’s tourney.

Baylor (23-10, 11-7 Big 12) boasts one of the most dangerous perimeter players in the nation with Keyonte George, who lead the Bears in scoring during the regular season (15.8 PPG). That being said, you can’t overlook their other two excellent guards Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer, who have helped spearhead the Bears to the 15th-ranked offensive efficiency rating in the nation (113.3). While Baylor’s offense speaks for itself, the question lies around how they hold up defensively, as they allow 70.2 PPG to their opponents.

This opened as a pick ‘em matchup over at DraftKings Sportsbook and Baylor heads into game-day as a one-point favorite. The point total sits at 145.

How to watch Creighton vs. Baylor

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Baylor -1, O/U 145