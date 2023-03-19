No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 4 UConn: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels face off against the No. 4 UConn Huskies on Sunday. The West region game is taking place in Albany, NY with tip-off scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Saint Mary’s-UConn at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Gaels (25-7, 14-2 WCC) avoided an upset, holding off the No. 12 VCU Rams 63-51 in the first round. Their defense was the star of the show, holding VCU to 36.7% from the field. UConn (25-8, 13-7 Big East) let No. 13 Iona hang around for a while, but ended up pulling away for an 87-63 win. Adama Sanogo had 28 points for the Huskies.

UConn is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 127.

How to watch UConn vs. Saint Mary’s

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: UConn -4.5, 126 total