No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 4 UConn: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

Saint Mary’s and UConn face off on Sunday in the Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Grace McDermott
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Iona vs UCONN David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels face off against the No. 4 UConn Huskies on Sunday. The West region game is taking place in Albany, NY with tip-off scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Saint Mary’s-UConn at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Gaels (25-7, 14-2 WCC) avoided an upset, holding off the No. 12 VCU Rams 63-51 in the first round. Their defense was the star of the show, holding VCU to 36.7% from the field. UConn (25-8, 13-7 Big East) let No. 13 Iona hang around for a while, but ended up pulling away for an 87-63 win. Adama Sanogo had 28 points for the Huskies.

UConn is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 127.

How to watch UConn vs. Saint Mary’s

Date: Sunday, March 19
Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: UConn -4.5, 126 total

