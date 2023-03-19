No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 9 FAU: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 9 FAU Owls face off against the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Sunday. The East region game is taking place in Columbus, Ohio with tip-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on truTV.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch FAU-FDU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Fairleigh Dickinson (17-15, 10-6 NEC) became just the second No. 16 seed in tournament history to reach the second round after an instant classic win over Purdue. The shortest team in the NCAA beat Zach Edey in quite the twist of fate. FAU (29-3, 18-2 C-USA) held on in a close on to defeat No. 8 Memphis in the first round.

FAU is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 149.

How to watch FDU vs. FAU

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: FAU -15.5, 149.5 total