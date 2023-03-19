No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 Kentucky: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats face off against the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats Sunday. The East region game is taking place in Greensboro, NC with tip-off scheduled for 2:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Kansas State-Kentucky at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Kansas State (24-9, 11-7 Big XII) held off the No. 13 Montana State Bobcats in the first round, led in scoring by Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell. Kentucky (22-11, 12-6 SEC) was locked in a tight game with the No. 11 Providence Friars, but there was no beating Oscar Tshiebwe in a 25-rebound game. Antonio Reeves added 22 points for the ‘Cats.

Kentucky is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 145.

How to watch Kansas State vs. Kentucky

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Kentucky -3, 145 total