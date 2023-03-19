 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 Kentucky: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

K-State and Kentucky face off on Sunday in the Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Grace McDermott
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Montana State vs Kansas State Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats face off against the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats Sunday. The East region game is taking place in Greensboro, NC with tip-off scheduled for 2:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Kansas State-Kentucky at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Kansas State (24-9, 11-7 Big XII) held off the No. 13 Montana State Bobcats in the first round, led in scoring by Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell. Kentucky (22-11, 12-6 SEC) was locked in a tight game with the No. 11 Providence Friars, but there was no beating Oscar Tshiebwe in a 25-rebound game. Antonio Reeves added 22 points for the ‘Cats.

Kentucky is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 145.

How to watch Kansas State vs. Kentucky

Date: Sunday, March 19
Time: 2:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Kentucky -3, 145 total

