No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 TCU: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday. The West Region game is taking place at Ball Arena in Denver with tip-off scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Gonzaga-TCU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been one of the most successful NCAA men’s basketball programs of the recent era. Playing up to their high standards in 2022-23, the Zags went 29-5, ending the regular season ranked 9th in the nation. After winning another WCC Tournament under HC Mark Few, the Bulldogs are as motivated as ever to bring home their first national title.

The Texas Christian Horned Frogs did well to hold their own in a fully-loaded Big 12 Conference this season, going 9-9 (22-12 overall). In the conference tourney, TCU did well to upset Kansas State: One of their most impressive wins on the year. After narrowly defeating ASU in round one of the Big Dance, they’ll have their hands full with F Drew Timme and the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 155.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. TCU

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Gonzaga -5, Total 155