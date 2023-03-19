No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Indiana: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes face off against the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday. The Midwest Region game is taking place at MVP Arena in Albany, New York with tip-off scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Miami-Indiana at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Miami Hurricanes (26-7) have been powered by slick back court play in 2022-23, with three guards (Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller and Nijel Pack) scoring at double-digit clips. After going 15-5 through ACC-play, the Canes have managed to notch back-to-back 26-win seasons. Coming off a win over Drake in the opening round of the Big Dance, Miami-Florida will look to upset a talented Hoosiers-bunch.

One of the most storied programs in college basketball history, the Indiana Hoosiers produced another 20-win season in 2022-23 (going 23-11 overall). Behind Sr. foward Trayce Jackson-Davis’ 20.9 points per game, Indiana was one of the most electric teams in the Big Ten. Coach Mike Woodson has the Hoosiers in a good place in only his second year at the helm, and after defeating Kent State confidently in the first round, the Hoosiers are poised to make their first run to the Final Four since 2002.

Indiana is a narrow 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 145.

