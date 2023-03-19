No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 TCU preview, picks for second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs in this second round matchup from the West Region. To get to this point, Gonzaga outlasted No. 14 Grand Canyon 82-70 in the first round while TCU pulled off a dramatic 72-70 comeback win over Arizona State.

Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver, CO is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET while airing on TBS. Gonzaga is favored by five points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 3 Gonzaga (30-5, 14-2 West Coast)

First round result: Defeated Grand Canyon 82-70

KenPom rating: 7 Overall, 1 Offense, 75 Defense

NET ranking: 6, (6-4 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Drew Timme, 20.9 ppg

Key stat: 58.5% effective field goal rate (leads the nation)

In the first round, Gonzaga held a four point lead at halftime against Grand Canyon. Then, the Bulldogs overwhelmed their opponent in the final 20 minutes to win 82-70. Guard Julian Strawther was outstanding for Gonzaga, as he finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Drew Timme had a strong showing for the Bulldogs as well, ending up with 21 points and six rebounds.

Watch for Gonzaga’s prolific offense to keep its foot on the gas pedal in this second round matchup against TCU. The Horned Frogs have had shooting issues at times this season, and Gonzaga is most comfortable in high-scoring games. Look for the Bulldogs to push the pace in this one.

No. 6 TCU (22-12, 9-9 Big 12)

First round result: Defeated Arizona State 72-70

KenPom rating: 7 Overall, 1 Offense, 75 Defense

NET ranking: 28, (8-11 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Mike Miles Jr., 17.6 ppg

Key stat: 21.5% opponent turnover rate (22nd in nation)

TCU made a strong second-half comeback to beat Arizona State 72-70 in the first round. Mike Miles Jr. led the charge with 26 points for the Horned Frogs, including some key buckets down the stretch. JaKobe Coles hit the game-winning floater with 1.5 seconds left, pushing TCU to the second round.

The Horned Frogs are a streaky team. Watch to see if they are hitting their shots early. TCU will need to score more than usual to keep pace with Gonzaga, and the Horned Frogs have had struggled with the ball at times this season. TCU ranks 336th in three point percentage, 247th in free throw percentage, and 213th in effective field goal rate.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Gonzaga -5

Point total: 155.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -195, TCU +165

The Pick

Point total pick: Over 155.5

Gonzaga is playing fantastic basketball at the perfect time. TCU barely avoided a first round upset against Arizona State, and this is a big step up in competition. Furthermore, TCU plays relatively fast (54th in tempo), and that feeds into Gonzaga’s high-scoring style. It should also push the final score over 156.5 total points.