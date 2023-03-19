Injury updates for Saint Mary’s F Alex Ducas in 2023 NCAA Tournament

Saint Mary’s Gaels forward Alex Ducas was helped off the court by his teammates and staff during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the UConn Huskies on Sunday.

Alex Ducas injury updates

Update 7:09 p.m. Ducas may or may not return in the second half for the Gaels.

Alex Ducas (back) is questionable to return tonight. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 19, 2023

Alex Ducas of St. Mary's looks like his lower back just gave out and he hobbled off the floor. He had 8 points. Tough deal. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 19, 2023

Ducas is averaging 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest for the Gaels, and is one of two seniors in the starting lineup alongside Logan Johnson. For a team that will might have depth issues when matching up with the Huskies anyway, it’s a tough blow to take that early in the contest.

After holding an early lead at 17-9, the West Coast Conference regular season champion Gaels trail 31-30 at halftime.