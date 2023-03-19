 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury updates for Saint Mary’s F Alex Ducas in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We’re providing all the latest injury updates for Alex Ducas in 2023 March Madness.

By Benjamin Zweiman
St. Mary’s Gaels guard Alex Ducas reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half at MVP Arena. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Saint Mary’s Gaels forward Alex Ducas was helped off the court by his teammates and staff during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the UConn Huskies on Sunday.

Alex Ducas injury updates

Update 7:09 p.m. Ducas may or may not return in the second half for the Gaels.

Ducas is averaging 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest for the Gaels, and is one of two seniors in the starting lineup alongside Logan Johnson. For a team that will might have depth issues when matching up with the Huskies anyway, it’s a tough blow to take that early in the contest.

After holding an early lead at 17-9, the West Coast Conference regular season champion Gaels trail 31-30 at halftime.

