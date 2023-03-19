 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Ambetter Health 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this weekend. The Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia will host the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Fox and should last around three and a half hours. The race consists of 260 laps around the 1.54-mile circuit. The first stage will be 60 laps, with the second and final stages increasing to 100 laps each.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Ambetter Health 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 19
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Starting lineup

1 Joey Logano 22
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Ryan Blaney 12
4 Brad Keselowski 6
5 Aric Almirola 10
6 Kevin Harvick 4
7 Chris Buescher 17
8 Chase Briscoe 14
9 Kyle Larson 5
10 Christopher Bell 20
11 Kyle Busch 8
12 William Byron 24
13 Michael McDowell 34
14 Austin Dillon 3
15 Alex Bowman 48
16 Denny Hamlin 11
17 Tyler Reddick 45
18 Ross Chastain 1
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 Justin Haley 31
21 Josh Berry 9
22 Noah Gragson 42
23 Todd Gilliland 38
24 Ryan Preece 41
25 Daniel Suarez 99
26 Ty Dillon 77
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Martin Truex Jr 19
30 A.J. Allmendinger 16
31 Corey Lajoie 7
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Harrison Burton 21
34 J.J. Yeley 15
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 B.J. McLeod 78

