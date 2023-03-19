How to watch NASCAR’s Ambetter Health 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this weekend. The Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia will host the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Fox and should last around three and a half hours. The race consists of 260 laps around the 1.54-mile circuit. The first stage will be 60 laps, with the second and final stages increasing to 100 laps each.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2023 Ambetter Health 400 live stream
Date: Sunday, March 19
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App
Starting lineup
2023 Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|5
|Aric Almirola
|10
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|7
|Chris Buescher
|17
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|9
|Kyle Larson
|5
|10
|Christopher Bell
|20
|11
|Kyle Busch
|8
|12
|William Byron
|24
|13
|Michael McDowell
|34
|14
|Austin Dillon
|3
|15
|Alex Bowman
|48
|16
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|18
|Ross Chastain
|1
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|20
|Justin Haley
|31
|21
|Josh Berry
|9
|22
|Noah Gragson
|42
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|24
|Ryan Preece
|41
|25
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|26
|Ty Dillon
|77
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|29
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|30
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|31
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|32
|Cody Ware
|51
|33
|Harrison Burton
|21
|34
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|35
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|36
|B.J. McLeod
|78