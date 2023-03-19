How and what to watch for Arkansas vs. UConn in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday, March 23, and will feature a matchup between the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 4 UConn Huskies. This West Region semifinal will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Thursday, March 23

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Odds

Spread: UConn -3.5

Total: 139.5

Moneyline: UConn -170, Arkansas +145

No. 8 Arkansas 22-13 (8-10 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 9 Illinois 73-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 1 Kansas 72-71

KenPom rating: 17 Overall, 48 Offense, 13 Defense

Leading scorer: Ricky Council IV (16 PPG)

Key stat of tournament: Has one both tournament games despite shooting just 42.4% from the floor

On Saturday, Arkansas overcame a 12-point deficit to edge Kansas in a one-point nailbiter. With players fouling out on both sides, Ricky Council IV stepped up in the clutch and drained his free throws down the stretch to lift the Razorbacks over the top. Davonte Davis led the Hogs with 25 points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the second half.

No. 4 UConn (27-8, 13-7 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Iona 87-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 5 Saint Mary’s 70-55

KenPom rating: 4 Overall, 7 Offense, 18 Defense

Leading scorer: Adama Sanogo, 16.9 ppg

Key stat of tournament:

UConn pulled away from Saint Mary’s, avoiding the Gaels’ highly-ranked defense. Leading scorer Adama Sanogo added a team-high 22 points and eight rebounds. UConn was hot from the perimeter, going 45.5% from the three-point line and 53.1% from the field. They were also perfect from the free throw line.