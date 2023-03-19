How and what to watch for Princeton vs. Creighton in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will conclude on Friday, March 24, and will feature a matchup between the No. 15 Princeton Tigers and the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays. This South Region semifinal will take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 24

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville

Odds

Spread: Creighton -10

Total: 140.5

Moneyline: Creighton -540, Princeton +400

No. 15 Princeton (20-8, 10-4 Ivy)

First Round: Defeated No. 2 Arizona 59-55

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Missouri XX-XX

KenPom rating: 112 Overall, 103 Offense, 137 Defense

Leading scorer: Tosan Evbuomwan (14.8 PPG)

Key stat of tournament: First Ivy League team to make Sweet 16 since 2010

Princeton shocked the nation once again with a blowout win over Missouri. They dominated Mizzou in the paint, out-rebounding them 44-30. Ryan Langborg was the leading scorer for Princeton, adding 22 points to the win. They become the fourth No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 in tournament history.

No. 6 Crieghton 23-12 (14-6 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 11 NC State 72-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 Baylor 85-76

KenPom rating: 13 Overall, 28 Offense, 13 Defense

Leading scorer: Ryan Kalkbrenner (15.9)

Key stat of tournament: Has held both tournament opponents to single digits in assists

Creighton is in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons and did so by cruising past Baylor on Friday. The Bluejays established a solid lead in the second half and lit the Bears up from downtown with 11 threes. Ryan Nembhard put up a career-high 30 points in the win.