How and what to watch for Houston vs. Miami in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will conclude on Friday, March 24, featuring a matchup between the No. 1 Houston Cougars and the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes. This Midwest Region semifinal will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO

Game date: Friday, March 24

Game time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Odds

Spread: Houston -7.5

Total: 139.5

Moneyline: Houston -410, Miami +330

No. 1 Houston 33-3 (17-1 AAC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Northern Kentucky 63-52

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 Auburn 81-64

KenPom rating: 1 Overall, 10 Offense, 4 Defense

Leading scorer: Marcus Sasser (16.7 PPG)

Key stat of tournament: Holding NCAA Tournament opponents to just 32% shooting

Houston was able to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit to swarm Auburn down the stretch and come away with a blowout victory on Saturday. It was a tie game midway through the second half before the Cougars started to pile on points while stifling the Tigers on defense. Marcus Sasser returned from his groin injury to drop 22 points while Tramon Mark led with 26.

No. 5 Miami 27-7 (15-5 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Drake 63-56

Second Round: Defeated No. 4 Indiana 85-69

KenPom rating: 41 Overall, 12 Offense, 114 Defense

Leading scorer: Isaiah Wong (15.8 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: 29 offensive rebounds through two games of the tournament

Miami is headed to the Sweet 16 for a second straight year after taking out Drake on Friday and Indiana on Sunday. The Hurricanes briefly trailed the Hoosiers midway through the second half on Sunday before a 16-2 run gave them enough cushion to cruise the rest of the way. Isaiah Wong went off for 27 points and eight rebounds.