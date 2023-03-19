How and what to watch for Kansas State vs. Michigan State in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday, March 23, and will feature a matchup between the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats and the No. 7 MSU Spartans. This East Region semifinal will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Game date: Thursday, March 23

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -1

Total: 137.5

Moneyline: Michigan State -120, K-State +100

No. 3 Kansas State 25-9 (11-7 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Montana State 77-65

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 Kentucky 75-69

KenPom rating: 22 Overall, 49 Offense, 19 Defense

Leading scorer: Keyontae Johnson (17.7 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Won second round matchup despite being out-rebounded by 20.

The turnaround season for Kansas State will carry into another weekend after the Wildcats toppled Kentucky on Sunday. There were numerous lead changes down the stretch and with 1:23 left, Keyontae Johnson buried a clutch three to put the Wildcats up by five. Markquis Nowell led K-State with 27 points and nine assists.

No. 7 Michigan State (21-112, 11-8 B1G)

First Round: Defeated No. 10 USC 72-62

Second Round: Defeated No. 2 Marquette 69-60

KenPom rating: 32 Overall, 31 Offense, 40 Defense

Leading scorer: Tyson Walker, 14.5 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Tom Izzo’s 15th Sweet 16 in 28 seasons in charge

Michigan State took an early lead in the first half and outlasted Marquette after a close second half, finishing strong with a 22-point performance from Tyson Walker. They held Marquette to 38% from the field, and head coach Tom Izzo’s March magic continues as the Spartans head to the Sweet 16.