Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, March 19

We have eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with several contests tipping off in the afternoon. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Devin Booker over 31.5 points vs. Thunder (-130)

Booker has actually gone under this line in three of the last four games, but he’s set to be the focal point of this offense with Deandre Ayton sidelined today and Kevin Durant still out. Booker has been great since coming back from his groin injury, shooting 52.7% from the floor over 13 games. He went for 44 against the Thunder last time out and should top this line Sunday.

CJ McCollum over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Rockets (-155)

The Pelicans guard went over this mark in the game against Houston two days ago and should be able to top this line again Sunday. McCollum is shooting 46.2% from deep over the last five games on 7.8 attempts per contest. He should maintain his efficiency against a bad Rockets team.

D’Angelo Russell over 7.5 assists vs. Magic (+115)

The Lakers point guard has done well in his second stint with the team, averaging 6.4 assists per game. He’s gone over this line in three of the last five games, with one under coming at seven assists. The Magic are 22nd in opponent assists allowed, so this is a good matchup for Russell to hit the over on a plus-money prop.