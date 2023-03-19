NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 19

There are eight games on Sunday’s NBA schedule, but only five are part of the main DFS slate. That makes value plays a bit tougher to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Joe Ingles, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,700

Ingles has been excellent for Milwaukee, topping 20 DKFP in six straight games. The swingman should see more minutes tonight with Jae Crowder out and he’s versatile enough to score fantasy points in a variety of ways. Look for Ingles to have a strong showing, even with a relatively tough matchup against Toronto.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, $5,000

The matchup Sunday against the Rockets is a favorable one for Jones, who has been awesome over the last few games. He’s topped 33 DKFP in four of his last six games, with one 40 DKFP performance. Like Ingles, Jones isn’t going to explode as a scoring threat but will rack up fantasy points doing a lot of little things well.

Mason Plumlee, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,600

Plumlee doesn’t get as many minutes as you’d typically like for DFS value plays, but he’s delivering even in that limited timespan. The big man has 27+ DKFP in four of the last seven games, never scoring less than 15 DKFP. The Blazers rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers, so Plumlee is a strong play tonight.