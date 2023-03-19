Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Nets on Sunday

The Denver Nuggets (47-24) will look to get a win on the second game of a back-to-back set in the Big Apple when they face the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) Sunday afternoon. The Nuggets are still at the top of the West despite losing five of their last six games, while the Nets are on a two-game losing streak.

Denver could potentially rest some players here. The Nets have no notable day-to-day injuries. Ben Simmons remains out indefinitely for Brooklyn.

The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 228. Denver is -125 on the moneyline, while Brooklyn is +105.

Nuggets vs. Knicks, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +1.5

We’ll see if the Nuggets injury report impacts this line in any way later on. For now, Denver is in a slump and can’t seem to make the key plays to get wins. The Nets covered the spread in six straight games before failing to cover in their last two. This Brooklyn team is still talented enough to hold its own here, especially if the Nuggets rest a couple star players. Take the Nets to cover.

Over/Under: Under 228

The Nuggets have gone under the total in two straight, while the Nets have hit the under in six of the last eight games. Both teams are in a bit of a funk and are struggling to score, so the under is the play Sunday afternoon.