Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Toronto Raptors (35-36) will face the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) Sunday in a battle of Eastern Conference teams in different parts of the playoff race. The Raptors are fighting for play-in positioning, while the Bucks are contending for the No. 1 seed. Toronto has won three in a row, while Milwaukee is 2-2 in the last four games.

We’ll see if the Raptors sit anyone on the second night of a back-to-back set. Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen are probable for the Bucks. Jae Crowder is out.

The Bucks are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 234.5. Milwaukee is -425 on the moneyline while Toronto is +340.

Raptors vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +9

The Bucks won both meetings this season between these teams but Toronto covered this line in each contest. Toronto is 5-2 ATS in the last seven games, including winning the last three. Milwaukee is 4-3 ATS in the same stretch and does have two double-digit wins during that timespan but backing the Raptors here makes more sense. Toronto’s updated injury report later in the day might change some things.

Over/Under: Over 234.5

The Bucks rank fourth in points per game over the last five, while the Raptors come in at 16th. As long as Toronto doesn’t rest players, there should be a lot of scoring in this one. These teams were 1-1 for the over on this total in the previous two meetings.