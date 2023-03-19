Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Trail Blazers on Sunday

The Los Angeles Clippers (37-34) hope to strengthen their playoff positioning when they face the Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) Sunday evening. The Clippers are coming off a loss Saturday but remain in the No. 5 spot while the Trail Blazers are three games back of the No. 10 seed.

Kawhi Leonard should be back in for the Clippers after sitting Saturday’s game. The Trail Blazers will be without Jerami Grant. Nassir Little is questionable for Portland.

The Clippers are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 235.5. Los Angeles is -155 on the moneyline while Portland is +135.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -3.5

The Blazers have lost five in a row and might shut things down soon if they don’t get a win. The Clippers, meanwhile, are in the thick of a heated playoff race and need to lock down an automatic spot. With Leonard coming back in, LA should have the edge here. The Clippers defeated the Blazers by six in the lone meeting this season. Take them to win and cover again Sunday.

Over/Under: Under 235.5

The Clippers might slow down a bit offensively on the second night of a back-to-back set. LA is 12th in points per game over the last five, but Portland is 27th in the category over the same timespan. The Blazers have not been able to put up points during this losing run, and they’ll have a tough time against a tough Clippers defense. Take the under on a relatively high total.