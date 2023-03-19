NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Sunday, March 19

The first round of March Madness has wrapped up, and Sunday’s second round games will bring plenty of interesting matchups to the slate. Fairleigh Dickinson became just the second No. 16 seed in the history of the tournament to advance to the second round in an instant classic against Purdue on Friday. Xavier and Marquette avoided upset threats, as did Baylor, and Pitt grabbed a big win to advance after qualifying in the First Four.

Here’s a look at the full Sunday TV schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

March Madness TV schedule: Sunday, March 19

12:00 p.m. — No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 11 Pitt — CBS

2:30 p.m. — No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 Kentucky — CBS

5:00 p.m. — No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 Michigan State — CBS

6:00 p.m. — No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s — TNT

7:00 p.m. — No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Creighton — TBS

7:30 p.m. — No. 9 FAU vs. No. 16 FDU — truTV

8:30 p.m. — No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Miami — TNT

9:30 p.m. — No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 TCU — TBS