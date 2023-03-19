 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of opening odds for Sweet 16 in 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Here’s the complete list of odds for the Sweet 16 round in the 2023 NCAA Tournament

By Grace McDermott
The Houston Cougars huddle under the basket prior to the start of the game against the Auburn Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 18, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As the first weekend of March Madness wraps up and brackets are busted across the country by unexpected upsets, we’re looking ahead to this week’s Sweet 16. On Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24, the final 16 teams will be whittled down to eight. Will we see No. 15 Princeton repeat last year’s Saint Peter’s run? Will the two remaining No. 1 seeds advance?

Here are the odds for all Sweet 16 games in the 2023 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.

East Region

No. 4 Tennessee vs. TBD
Spread:
Total:
Moneyline:

TBD vs. TBD
Spread:
Total:
Moneyline:

South Region

No. 5 SDSU vs. No. 1 Alabama
Spread: Alabama -6.5
Total: 137.5
Moneyline: Alabama -285, San Diego State +240

No. 15 Princeton vs. TBD
Spread:
Total:
Moneyline:

West Region

No. 2 UCLA vs. TBD
Spread:
Total:
Moneyline:

No. 8 Arkansas vs. TBD
Spread:
Total:
Moneyline:

Midwest Region

TBD vs. No. 1 Houston
Spread:
Total:
Moneyline:

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas
Spread: Texas -4
Total: 149.5
Moneyline: Texas -190, Xavier +160

