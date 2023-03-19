Full list of opening odds for Sweet 16 in 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

As the first weekend of March Madness wraps up and brackets are busted across the country by unexpected upsets, we’re looking ahead to this week’s Sweet 16. On Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24, the final 16 teams will be whittled down to eight. Will we see No. 15 Princeton repeat last year’s Saint Peter’s run? Will the two remaining No. 1 seeds advance?

Here are the odds for all Sweet 16 games in the 2023 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.

East Region

No. 4 Tennessee vs. TBD

Spread:

Total:

Moneyline:

TBD vs. TBD

Spread:

Total:

Moneyline:

South Region

No. 5 SDSU vs. No. 1 Alabama

Spread: Alabama -6.5

Total: 137.5

Moneyline: Alabama -285, San Diego State +240

No. 15 Princeton vs. TBD

Spread:

Total:

Moneyline:

West Region

No. 2 UCLA vs. TBD

Spread:

Total:

Moneyline:

No. 8 Arkansas vs. TBD

Spread:

Total:

Moneyline:

Midwest Region

TBD vs. No. 1 Houston

Spread:

Total:

Moneyline:

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas

Spread: Texas -4

Total: 149.5

Moneyline: Texas -190, Xavier +160