When was last time Xavier was in Sweet 16?

The Xavier Musketeers are heading to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They escaped a first-round close call by No. 14 Kennesaw State, winning 72-67. The Musketeers took on the 11-seed Pitt Panthers in the second round. Despite Pitt’s momentum, Xavier picked up the 84-73 win to advance.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Xavier was in Sweet 16

Xavier last made the Sweet Sixteen in 2017. They entered the tournament as an 11-seed. They took down No. 6 Maryland in the first round for their first upset. The Musketeers followed that up with a dominant 91-66 victory over No. 3 Florida State Seminoles. Xavier advanced to the Sweet Sixteen and a matchup with the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats. The Musketeers took the lead with 44 seconds left and benefitted from a missed Arizona three-pointer to win. Xavier advanced to the Elite Eight against No. 1 Gonzaga but lost 83-59.

This is Xavier’s 29th trip to the NCAA Tournament. They have made the Elite Eight three times in program history but have yet to advance to the Final Four.