When was last time Xavier was in Sweet 16?

We go over the last time Xavier was in the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

By Teddy Ricketson
Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5) rises for a 3-point shot in the first half of a second-round college basketball game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Xavier Musketeers in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Xavier Musketeers are heading to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They escaped a first-round close call by No. 14 Kennesaw State, winning 72-67. The Musketeers took on the 11-seed Pitt Panthers in the second round. Despite Pitt’s momentum, Xavier picked up the 84-73 win to advance.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Xavier was in Sweet 16

Xavier last made the Sweet Sixteen in 2017. They entered the tournament as an 11-seed. They took down No. 6 Maryland in the first round for their first upset. The Musketeers followed that up with a dominant 91-66 victory over No. 3 Florida State Seminoles. Xavier advanced to the Sweet Sixteen and a matchup with the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats. The Musketeers took the lead with 44 seconds left and benefitted from a missed Arizona three-pointer to win. Xavier advanced to the Elite Eight against No. 1 Gonzaga but lost 83-59.

This is Xavier’s 29th trip to the NCAA Tournament. They have made the Elite Eight three times in program history but have yet to advance to the Final Four.

