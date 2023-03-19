When was last time Kansas State was in the Sweet 16?

In what was an upset according to bookmakers but not the seeding, the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats knocked off the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats 75-69 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Kansas State was in Sweet 16

The team from Manhattan has had plenty of basketball success going back generations, despite often being in the shadow of their in-state rival. Their last appearance this deep in the postseason was in 2018, where they also beat Kentucky, but that time in the Sweet 16. They fell in the Elite Eight to the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 78-62 in the regional final however, keeping them one win short of their first Final Four since 1964.

This is the 18th appearance for the Wildcats in a regional semifinal or its equivalent. Their previous ones were 1951, 1956, 1958, 1959, 1961, 1964, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1988, 2010, 2018, and now 2023.