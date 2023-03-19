When was last time UConn was in Sweet 16?

The UConn Huskies are going to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They prevailed over No. 13 Iona 87-63 in the first round. The Huskies followed it up with a 70-55 victory over No. 5 Saint Mary’s in the second round. Forward Adama Sanogo finished the game with 24 points and eight rebounds.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time UConn was in Sweet 16

UConn will be heading to the Sweet 16 for the 19th time, and will be their first trip to a regional final since 2014. The Huskies were a 7-seed that season and nearly saw an early exit. It took overtime, but they escaped with the 89-81 victory over No. 10 St. Joseph’s. They then cruised to a 12-point victory over No. 2 Villanova and followed it up with a five-point win over No. 3 Iowa State in the Sweet Sixteen.

UConn beat No. 4 Michigan State by six to make the Final Four. With a 10-point win over No. 1 Florida, the Huskies were set to face No. 8 Kentucky in the national championship. UConn prevailed 60-54 to cut down the nets for the second time in four years.