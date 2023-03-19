When was last time Creighton was in Sweet 16?

The 6-seed Creighton Bluejays are heading to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Creighton prevailed over No. 11 NC State by nine in the first round. They followed that up with a 85-76 victory over No. 3 Baylor in the second round.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Creighton was in Sweet 16

The Bluejays last made the Sweet 16 in 2021. They entered that year’s tournament as a 5-seed. Creighton had a scare in the first round against UC Santa Barbara. It came down to the wire, but they picked up the one-point victory. The Bluejays hit go ahead free throws with 16 seconds left and then kept the Gauchos off the scoreboard to win.

Creighton had better luck against Ohio University in the second round, winning by 14 to advance to the Sweet 16. They were rewarded with a matchup against No. 1 Gonzaga and got blown out 83-65. This is their fifth Sweet 16 appearance in program history. The Bluejays have only gone to one Elite Eight and have never made a Final Four.