When was last time Florida Atlantic was in Sweet 16?

We go over the last time Florida Atlantic was in the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

By Teddy Ricketson
Florida Atlantic Owls guard Alijah Martin (15) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Nationwide Arena. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Atlantic Owls are heading to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They pulled off the narrow upset against No. 8 Memphis 66-65 in the first round. The Owls then dashed the Cinderella hopes for No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the second, 78-70. Sophomore guard Johnell Davis did a little bit of everything to help FAU. He finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds, with five assists and five steals.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Florida Atlantic was in Sweet 16

This is only the second time Florida Atlantic has ever appeared in the NCAA Tournament. They debuted in 2002 as a 15 seed. They didn’t make it past the first round, as No. 2 Alabama sent them packing 86-78.

So while you might not be surprised, the Owls are heading to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. They will take on the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday, March 23 at Madison Square Garden.

