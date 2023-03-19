 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When was last time Miami was in Sweet 16?

We go over the last time Miami was in the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

By Teddy Ricketson
The Miami (Fl) Hurricanes mascot during the first half of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at MVP Arena David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes are headed to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Hurricanes had a surprisingly tough test in the first round. Despite being a 5-seed, the 12-seed Drake kept it close all game. Miami advanced with a 63-56 win. They matched up with 4-seed Indiana in the second round and picked up the easier 85-69 victory.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Miami was in Sweet 16

Miami is in the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row. This also marks the fifth time in program history that they have reached this round. Last season, the Hurricanes were a 10-seed. They pulled off a two-point upset against No. 7 USC in the first round. They continued with this momentum against No. 2 Auburn and notched a dominant 79-61 win. The 2022 Sweet Sixteen saw them play No. 11 Iowa State, and Miami advanced 70-56. The luck ran out for the Hurricanes as they fell to No. 1 Kansas 76-50 in regional final.

Miami’s 2022 run to the Elite Eight was their best tournament finish in program history. They are still searching for their first trip to the Final Four.

