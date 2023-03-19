When was last time Miami was in Sweet 16?

The Miami Hurricanes are headed to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Hurricanes had a surprisingly tough test in the first round. Despite being a 5-seed, the 12-seed Drake kept it close all game. Miami advanced with a 63-56 win. They matched up with 4-seed Indiana in the second round and picked up the easier 85-69 victory.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Miami was in Sweet 16

Miami is in the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row. This also marks the fifth time in program history that they have reached this round. Last season, the Hurricanes were a 10-seed. They pulled off a two-point upset against No. 7 USC in the first round. They continued with this momentum against No. 2 Auburn and notched a dominant 79-61 win. The 2022 Sweet Sixteen saw them play No. 11 Iowa State, and Miami advanced 70-56. The luck ran out for the Hurricanes as they fell to No. 1 Kansas 76-50 in regional final.

Miami’s 2022 run to the Elite Eight was their best tournament finish in program history. They are still searching for their first trip to the Final Four.