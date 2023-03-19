 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does Michigan State vs. Marquette start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Michigan State vs. Marquette in the second round of 2023 March Madness.

By Teddy Ricketson

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Emarion Ellis (2), guard Stevie Mitchell (4), guard Chase Ross (5) and guard Sean Jones (22) celebrate a basket during the first round of the NCAA men s basketball tournament against the Vermont Catamounts at Nationwide Arena. Marquette won 78-61 Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will face the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19. Tipoff from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio is set for 5:15 p.m. ET. Marquette heads into the game as the 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 March Madness: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Marquette

Date: Sunday, March 19
Start time: 5:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS live stream

In a tough 7/10 matchup in the first round, Michigan State pulled out the 72-62 victory over USC. These teams were evenly matched and went into halftime, tied at 34. The Spartans led by only 4 with 12 minutes to go but were able to extend their lead from big three-pointers from Joey Hauser and Jaden Akins. Marquette matched up with the 15-seed Vermont Catamounts. They weren’t met with much resistance and scored 39 points in each half to solidify the 78-61 victory.

