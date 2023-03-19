What time does Michigan State vs. Marquette start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will face the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19. Tipoff from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio is set for 5:15 p.m. ET. Marquette heads into the game as the 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 March Madness: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Marquette

Date: Sunday, March 19

Start time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS live stream

In a tough 7/10 matchup in the first round, Michigan State pulled out the 72-62 victory over USC. These teams were evenly matched and went into halftime, tied at 34. The Spartans led by only 4 with 12 minutes to go but were able to extend their lead from big three-pointers from Joey Hauser and Jaden Akins. Marquette matched up with the 15-seed Vermont Catamounts. They weren’t met with much resistance and scored 39 points in each half to solidify the 78-61 victory.