What time does Xavier vs. Pitt start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 3 Xavier takes on the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19. Tipoff from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Musketeers head into the game as five-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 March Madness: No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 11 Pitt

Date: Sunday, March 19

Start time: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS live stream

Xavier had a scare in the first round against the Kennesaw State Owls, who went into halftime with a 43-36 lead. The Musketeers' defense was able to shine in the second half as they held the Owls scoreless for six minutes deep into the second half. Xavier hit five of its six free-throw attempts down the stretch to escape with the 72-67 win.

Pitt took on Mississippi State in a play-in game for the 11 seed in the Midwest region. The Panthers battled all game and advanced with a one-point win over the Bulldogs. They were rewarded with a first-round matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones. Whether it was a favorable matchup or momentum from the play-in victory, the Panthers rolled to a 59-41 win.