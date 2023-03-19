What time does Baylor vs. Creighton start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 3 Baylor Bears will face the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19. Tipoff from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Baylor is the narrow one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 March Madness: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Creighton

Date: Sunday, March 19

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: TBS live stream

There have already been some major upsets in this year’s tournament. Baylor didn’t blink against UC-Santa Barbara in the first round and took the 74-56 win. Creighton had a tougher time against No. 11 NC State. The Wolfpack had an answer for most of what the Bluejays threw at them except for C Ryan Kalkbrenner, who finished with 31 points and seven rebounds. Creighton held on down the stretch for the 72-63 win.