 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time does Baylor vs. Creighton start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Baylor vs. Creighton in the second round of 2023 March Madness.

By Teddy Ricketson
Baylor Bears guard Keyonte George (1) and Baylor Bears guard LJ Cryer (4) celebrate the win against UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in the first round of the 2023 NCAA men s basketball tournament at Ball Arena. Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Baylor Bears will face the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19. Tipoff from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Baylor is the narrow one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 March Madness: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Creighton

Date: Sunday, March 19
Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: TBS live stream

There have already been some major upsets in this year’s tournament. Baylor didn’t blink against UC-Santa Barbara in the first round and took the 74-56 win. Creighton had a tougher time against No. 11 NC State. The Wolfpack had an answer for most of what the Bluejays threw at them except for C Ryan Kalkbrenner, who finished with 31 points and seven rebounds. Creighton held on down the stretch for the 72-63 win.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 248 stories

More From DraftKings Nation