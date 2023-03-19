 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does Saint Mary’s vs. UConn start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Saint Mary’s vs. UConn in the second round of 2023 March Madness.

By Teddy Ricketson
UConn Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) reacts during a timeout against the Iona Gaels during the second half at MVP Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels will take on the No. 4 UConn Huskies in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19. Tipoff from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. UConn heads into the game as the 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 March Madness: No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 4 UConn

Date: Sunday, March 19
Start time: 6:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: TNT Live stream

Saint Mary’s took on No. 12 VCU in the first round. The game was close at halftime as the Gaels had a narrow one-point lead. The Rams couldn’t sustain their first-half momentum as Saint Mary’s consistency down the stretch led to a 63-51 win. UConn matched up with No. 13 Iona in their first tournament game. They showed postseason experience and the talent their team has, pulling up the 24-point victory.

