What time does Saint Mary’s vs. UConn start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels will take on the No. 4 UConn Huskies in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19. Tipoff from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. UConn heads into the game as the 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 March Madness: No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 4 UConn

Date: Sunday, March 19

Start time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live stream

Saint Mary’s took on No. 12 VCU in the first round. The game was close at halftime as the Gaels had a narrow one-point lead. The Rams couldn’t sustain their first-half momentum as Saint Mary’s consistency down the stretch led to a 63-51 win. UConn matched up with No. 13 Iona in their first tournament game. They showed postseason experience and the talent their team has, pulling up the 24-point victory.