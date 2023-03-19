 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Florida Atlantic start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Florida Atlantic in the second round of 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Florida Atlantic Vs Memphis

No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson defeated No. 1 Purdue on Friday, and now FDU will turn around and play No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’ll break down the start time and viewing information for this matchup on Sunday, March 19.

2023 March Madness: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

Date: Sunday, March 19
Start time: 7:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
Live stream: March Madness Live

On Friday, Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed to win a first round game in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The Knights outlasted Big Ten Champions and No. 1 seed Purdue by a score of 63-58.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic pulled off a first round upset as well, although not as major as FDU. No. 9 Florida Atlantic defeated AAC Tournament Champions No. 8 Memphis by a score of 66-65. After that win, the Owls improved to a remarkable 33-3 record on the season.

One of these teams will punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 with a win on Sunday evening.

