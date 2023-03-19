What time does Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Florida Atlantic start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson defeated No. 1 Purdue on Friday, and now FDU will turn around and play No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’ll break down the start time and viewing information for this matchup on Sunday, March 19.

2023 March Madness: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

Date: Sunday, March 19

Start time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

On Friday, Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed to win a first round game in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The Knights outlasted Big Ten Champions and No. 1 seed Purdue by a score of 63-58.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic pulled off a first round upset as well, although not as major as FDU. No. 9 Florida Atlantic defeated AAC Tournament Champions No. 8 Memphis by a score of 66-65. After that win, the Owls improved to a remarkable 33-3 record on the season.

One of these teams will punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 with a win on Sunday evening.