What time does Kentucky vs. Kansas State start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament continues on Sunday, March 19 — and we have an intriguing matchup in the East Region between the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats. Below, we’ll break down the start time for this game and how to watch.

2023 March Madness: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Kansas State

Date: Sunday, March 19

Start time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

In the first round, Kentucky beat the No. 11 Providence Friars by a score of 61-53 on Friday. The Wildcats held the lead throughout most of the game while keeping Providence at arm’s length. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe was an absolute force on the glass with eight points and 25 rebounds. Antonio Reeves led “Big Blue” with 22 points in that contest.

Kansas State pulled away from No. 14 Montana State in the second half of Friday’s game, punching its ticket to the Round of 32. Forward Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 18 points and eight rebounds in the win. Markquis Nowell had 17 points with 14 assists. Those two players will continue to serve as KSU’s main engine in this exciting second round matchup with Kentucky.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is favored by 3 points with an over/under of 145.5.