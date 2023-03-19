What time does Gonzaga vs. TCU start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Second Round continues on Sunday, March 19. The nightcap game is between the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs from the West Region. Below, we’ll break down what time this matchup starts as well as how to watch.

2023 March Madness: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 TCU

Date: Sunday, March 19

Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

On Friday, Gonzaga pulled away in the second half against No. 14 Grand Canyon. The Bulldogs went on to win 82-70. That marks 10 straight victories from Gonzaga, which last lost on Feb. 4 at St. Mary’s. Guard Julian Strawther led the way with 28 points on Friday, as forward Anton Watson had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Drew Timme added 21 points and six boards.

TCU made a thrilling comeback victory over the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round. The Horned Frogs were losing by seven at halftime, but Jakobe Coles put TCU up with a game-winning layup in the final seconds. Mike Miles Jr. led TCU with 26 points while Charles O’Bannon Jr. scored 15.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Gonzaga is favored by 4.5 points with an over/under of 157.