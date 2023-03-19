What time does Miami vs. Indiana start in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Second Round continues when the Miami Hurricanes face the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday, March 19. This game will be played at MVP Arena in Albany, NY as part of the Midwest Region. Below, we’ll break down what time Miami vs. Indiana starts and how to watch.

2023 March Madness: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Indiana

Date: Sunday, March 19

Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Miami, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, made a large second half comeback to beat No. 12 Drake on Friday. Nijel Pack led the Hurricanes with 21 points. Norchad Omier had 12 points and 14 rebounds in the comeback win.

No. 4 Indiana had a much smoother time on Friday, beating No. 13 Kent State in relatively comfortable fashion. The Hoosiers had an eight point lead at halftime and ended up winning 71-60. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Race Thompson poured in 20 points with nine rebounds for the Hoosiers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Indiana is favored by 1.5 points with an over/under of 146.