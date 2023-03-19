Opening odds for No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic in 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday, March 23, and will feature a matchup between the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. X XXX. This East Region semifinal will occur at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Here are the opening odds for that contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic odds

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Over/Under: 133

Moneyline: Tennessee -240, FAU +200

Tennessee clobbered Duke by 13 points on Saturday to reach the Sweet 16 for the ninth time in program history. Establishing some cushion at the end of the first half, the Volunteers maintained control throughout the second half and sent the ACC Tournament champions packing. Olivier Nkamhoua had 27 points and five rebounds in the win.

Florida Atlantic is yet another Cinderella darling in this tournament, as the team from Boca Raton reaches the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. They knocked off No. 8 Memphis and No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson on the way to MSG.