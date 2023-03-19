Opening odds for No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn in 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday, March 23, and will feature a matchup between the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 4 UConn Huskies. This West Region semifinal will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here are the opening odds for that contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal: No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn odds

Spread: UConn -3.5

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: UConn -170, Arkansas +145

Arkansas overcame a 12-point deficit to edge Kansas in a one-point nailbiter on Saturday. With players fouling out on both sides, Ricky Council IV stepped up in the clutch and drained his free throws down the stretch to lift the Razorbacks over the top. Davonte Davis led the Hogs with 25 points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the second half.

UConn has rolled through the first two rounds, beating No. 13 Iona 87-63 and No. 5 Saint Mary’s 70-55. Danny Hurley’s team has been one of the top-ranked all season by the computers, if not by the voters. But they have plenty of balance in the backcourt, and Adama Sanogo up front to provide one of the toughest matchups in college hoops.