Opening odds for Princeton vs. Creighton in 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will conclude on Friday, March 24, featuring a matchup between the No. 15 Princeton Tigers and the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays. This South Region semifinal will take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here are the opening odds for that contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal: No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -10.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Creighton -540, Princeton +420

Princeton has shocked the nation once again with a blowout win over Missouri. They dominated Mizzou in the paint, out-rebounding them 44-30. Ryan Langborg was the leading scorer for Princeton, adding 22 points to the win. They become just the fourth No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 in tournament history.

Creighton is in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons and did so by cruising past Baylor on Friday. The Bluejays established a solid lead in the second half and lit the Bears up from downtown with 11 threes. Ryan Nembhard put up a career-high 30 points in the win.