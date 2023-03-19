Opening odds for Houston vs. Miami in 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will conclude on Friday, March 24, featuring a matchup between the No. 1 Houston Cougars and the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes. This Midwest Region semifinal will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here are the opening odds for that contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami odds

Spread: Houston -7.5

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: Houston -410, Miami +330

Houston was able to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit to swarm Auburn down the stretch and come away with a blowout victory on Saturday. It was a tie game midway through the second half before the Cougars started to pile on points while stifling the Tigers on defense. Marcus Sasser returned from his groin injury to drop 22 points while Tramon Mark led with 26.

The Canes are looking to get back to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row after knocking off the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers 85-69 in the second round. ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong shined with 27 points and eight rebounds in the upset win.