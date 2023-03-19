Opening odds for Texas vs. Xavier in 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will conclude on Friday, March 24, featuring a matchup between the No. 2 Texas Longhorns and the No. 3 Xavier. This Midwest Region semifinal will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

Here are the opening odds for that contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier odds

Spread: Texas -4

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas was able to hold off a late surge by Penn State on Saturday to come away with the close second-round victory and advance. The Nittany Lions held a three-point lead with just under five minutes to go before Dylan Disu and Marcus Carr led the Longhorns on a 10-0 to re-establish control. Disu dropped 28 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Xavier took it to No. 11 Pitt in the Round of 32 on Sunday in an 84-73 win. The Musketeers’ ball movement game was in full force, as they added up 25 assists in the victory. They took an early lead and avoided a late-game comeback attempt from the Panthers. Jack Nunge led the team with 18 points, but six different players reached double digits in scoring. Colby Jones added a team-high 13 rebounds.