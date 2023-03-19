Opening odds for No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga in 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday, March 23, and will feature a matchup between the No. 2 UCLA Bruins and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs. This West Region semifinal will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga odds

Spread: UCLA -1

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: UCLA -120, Gonzaga +100

UCLA got a late test by Northwestern on Saturday but ultimately held off its future Big Ten conference foe to move on to the Sweet 16. This was a three-point game inside two minutes before David Singleton buried a clutch three to give them some cushion. Jaime Jaquez Jr. offered up 24 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Gonzaga rallied on Sunday to edge TCU and earn its eighth straight trip to the Sweet 16. The Bulldogs trailed by 10 at one point in the first half before rallying to flip the game in the second half. Drew Timme once again stepped up for the Zags with 28 points and eight rebounds in the win.