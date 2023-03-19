Opening odds for No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State in 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday, March 23, and will feature a matchup between the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats and the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans. This East Region semifinal will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Here are the opening odds for that contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State odds

Spread: Kansas State -1

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: K-State -120, Michigan State +100

Kansas State did not give up the fight against Kentucky in a game that stayed close for all 40 minutes. Markquis Nowell had a standout game, with 27 points and nine assists. Keyontae Johnson added 13 points and three assists. They were out-rebounded 45-25 by Kentucky, but beat their fellow Wildcats in blue at the free-throw line and in the turnover margin.

Michigan State took an early lead against Marquette, and once again the magic of Tom Izzo in March comes through to get the Spartans back yet another Sweet 16. It’s the 15th appearance for MSU’s head coach, and the 21st for the program overall. Tyson Walker had 23 points on 8-17 shooting in a 69-60 win over Marquette in the second round to advance.