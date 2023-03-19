Pick on the total for Michigan State-Marquette on March 19

The Midwest will be prominently featured in the Round of 32 on Sunday when the Marquette Golden Eagles and Michigan State Spartans hook up on Sunday in Columbus Ohio.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (-2.5, 140)

Both teams enter relying on their offenses as Marquette entered the weekend ranked 91st in the country in points allowed per possession while Michigan State entered 128th nationally in this category.

The Spartans rely heavily on perimeter shooting, entering Sunday third in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 39.4% with three of their four players that average more than nine points per game shooting at least 41.7% from 3-point range.

There should be open outside looks for Marquette as Michigan State ranks 55th in the country overall in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, but the team’s defense has not traveled well, allowing opponents to shoot 25.4% from 3-point range in home games and 35.8% from distance away from home. The diminished 3-point shooting defense away from home are a big reason why Michigan State allows 12.1 more points per 100 possessions when away from home.

The Golden Eagles also struggle to guard the 3-point line, ranking 254th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and offer teams plenty of chances for second chance points.

In games played away from home, opponents are getting an offensive rebound on 31.9% of their missed shots, which ranks 325th in the country with Marquette having just one player averaging more than 4.7 rebounds per game.

The saving grace Marquette has had on defense is generating turnovers, ranked 18th in America in turnovers forced per offensive play while Marquette should get plenty of clean possessions as Michigan State is 342nd in turnovers forced per offensive play.

Both teams have done a good job of taking care of the ball this season as Michigan State is 54th in the country in turnovers per possession on offense and Marquette ranks 17th.

Michigan State has scored at least 72 points in six of their last seven games while Marquette has scored at least 69 points in 18 of their 20 games this calendar year, with both defenses entering in shaky form, these offenses will not be slowed down on Sunday.

The Play: Michigan State vs. Marquette Over 140

