Trae Young, Deandre Ayton, Anthony Davis headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 19

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Sunday, March 19 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks sets up a play during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at State Farm Arena on March 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
We have eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with action getting started in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 19

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Jamal Murray (injury management) - TBD
Nikola Jokic (injury management) - TBD
Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how Denver handles their stars on the second game of a back-to-back set.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Deandre Ayton (hip) - OUT
Landry Shamet (foot) - probable

Shamet is set to return and should see solid minutes. Jock Landale is a great DFS play with Ayton sidelined.

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Trae Young (knee) - questionable

If Young doesn’t play, Dejounte Murray is a strong fantasy option going up against his former team.

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT

Keldon Johnson is still getting heavy minutes for San Antonio and should see more shots with Sochan out.

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD
Kyle Lowry (knee) - TBD
Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD
Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD

Butler and Lowry are the most likely candidates to sit this game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez (ankle) - probable
Grayson Allen (foot) - probable
Jae Crowder (calf) - OUT

Lopez and Allen are likely in. With Crowder out, Joe Ingles should see more playing time on the wing.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - expected to play
Paul George (injury management) - TBD

After sitting Saturday, Leonard should be in for this game. We’ll see if the Clippers rest George here.

Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT
Nassir Little (illness) - questionable

Little would be a strong DFS filler play if he suits up. Kevin Knox and Cam Reddish could get more playing time if Little is also ruled out.

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

Davis should be in for the Lakers.

