Trae Young, Deandre Ayton, Anthony Davis headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 19

We have eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with action getting started in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 19

Jamal Murray (injury management) - TBD

Nikola Jokic (injury management) - TBD

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how Denver handles their stars on the second game of a back-to-back set.

Deandre Ayton (hip) - OUT

Landry Shamet (foot) - probable

Shamet is set to return and should see solid minutes. Jock Landale is a great DFS play with Ayton sidelined.

Trae Young (knee) - questionable

If Young doesn’t play, Dejounte Murray is a strong fantasy option going up against his former team.

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT

Keldon Johnson is still getting heavy minutes for San Antonio and should see more shots with Sochan out.

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD

Kyle Lowry (knee) - TBD

Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD

Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD

Butler and Lowry are the most likely candidates to sit this game.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Brook Lopez (ankle) - probable

Grayson Allen (foot) - probable

Jae Crowder (calf) - OUT

Lopez and Allen are likely in. With Crowder out, Joe Ingles should see more playing time on the wing.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - expected to play

Paul George (injury management) - TBD

After sitting Saturday, Leonard should be in for this game. We’ll see if the Clippers rest George here.

Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT

Nassir Little (illness) - questionable

Little would be a strong DFS filler play if he suits up. Kevin Knox and Cam Reddish could get more playing time if Little is also ruled out.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

Davis should be in for the Lakers.