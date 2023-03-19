Trae Young, Deandre Ayton, Anthony Davis headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 19

We have eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with action getting started in the afternoon. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 19
Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets
Jamal Murray (injury management) - TBD
Nikola Jokic (injury management) - TBD
Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how Denver handles their stars on the second game of a back-to-back set.
Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Deandre Ayton (hip) - OUT
Landry Shamet (foot) - probable
Shamet is set to return and should see solid minutes. Jock Landale is a great DFS play with Ayton sidelined.
Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs
Trae Young (knee) - questionable
If Young doesn’t play, Dejounte Murray is a strong fantasy option going up against his former team.
Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT
Keldon Johnson is still getting heavy minutes for San Antonio and should see more shots with Sochan out.
Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD
Kyle Lowry (knee) - TBD
Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD
Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD
Butler and Lowry are the most likely candidates to sit this game.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Brook Lopez (ankle) - probable
Grayson Allen (foot) - probable
Jae Crowder (calf) - OUT
Lopez and Allen are likely in. With Crowder out, Joe Ingles should see more playing time on the wing.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - expected to play
Paul George (injury management) - TBD
After sitting Saturday, Leonard should be in for this game. We’ll see if the Clippers rest George here.
Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT
Nassir Little (illness) - questionable
Little would be a strong DFS filler play if he suits up. Kevin Knox and Cam Reddish could get more playing time if Little is also ruled out.
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
Davis should be in for the Lakers.