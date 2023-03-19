Report: Cowboys trade for WR Brandin Cooks

The Dallas Cowboys have been active this offseason and are adding to it in the trade market. The team has worked out a trade for Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, per Jeremy Fowler. The Cowboys are sending a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Texans.

Cooks was the Texans’ leading receiver last year, catching 57 passes for 699 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. This marks the fourth time in his career he has been traded. The Saints traded him to the Patriots, the Patriots traded him to the Rams, the Rams traded him to the Texans, and now the Texans have dealt him as he enters the two years of a contract extension.

The Cowboys have been looking for a strong complement to CeeDee Lamb in their wide receiver room. Lamb caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns last season. The next closest pass catcher was tight end Dalton Schultz, who caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns. Noah Brown followed and he has departed in free agency. They’ll look to Cooks to emerge as a strong No. 2 receiver for Dak Prescott.

Cooks’ contract includes $18 million in base salary this year and $13 million next year. The $18 million figure this year is fully guaranteed, but it seems a good bet that is turned into a bonus at some point. The Cowboys entered Sunday with approximately $21 million in cap space, and they’ll need space for their draft picks and any additional work they want to do in free agency.